Inceptionr LLC Takes $992,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,007,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.33. 289,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,145. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.