Inceptionr LLC Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Inceptionr LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,501 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. 3,632,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

