InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stake Boosted by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58,904 shares during the period. InfuSystem makes up 4.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned 4.23% of InfuSystem worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

In other InfuSystem news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $383,350. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of INFU stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of 240.81 and a beta of 1.26. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

