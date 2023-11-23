Insider Buying: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Acquires 1,122 Shares of Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas John Anderson purchased 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($111.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($125,086.23).

LON SPX opened at GBX 9,098 ($113.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,192.28, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,870.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,980.26.

SPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($143.88) to £111 ($138.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

