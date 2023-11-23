Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,886,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

