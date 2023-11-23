Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.25% of Insulet worth $451,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.31. The company had a trading volume of 886,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.24.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

