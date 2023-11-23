International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 416.61, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

