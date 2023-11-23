Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $78.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.