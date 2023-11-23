Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,287 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Intuitive Surgical worth $675,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,298. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

