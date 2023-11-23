Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Weiss Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,926 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.1% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.06. 44,178,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,335,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.97. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $393.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

