Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,335,980. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $393.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

