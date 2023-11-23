Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Decreased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $23,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 55,092 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 224.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 171,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

