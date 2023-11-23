Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

