iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,009,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SLQD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.46. 616,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.