iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

