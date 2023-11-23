iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,396 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.19% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,134,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 180.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,587,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,715,052. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $112.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

