iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,701 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $122,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,705,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

