iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,060,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

