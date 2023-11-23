iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,184 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $50,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.61. 3,997,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,913. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.