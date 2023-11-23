iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,099. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.