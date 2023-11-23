iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,306 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $95,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,269 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.47. 1,463,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,012. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.