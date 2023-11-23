iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.47. 1,463,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,012. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

