iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,566 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.