iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,566 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.