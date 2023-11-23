iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,718,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,725 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 83.43% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $329,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TECB stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 30,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,024. The stock has a market cap of $418 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

About iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

