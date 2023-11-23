Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.09 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after buying an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.