Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the first quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

