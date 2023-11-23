Jessica Warren Sells 12,551 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $19,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

