Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,955 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $512,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

