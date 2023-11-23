KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 3.1% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of KBR worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 1,047,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,851. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

