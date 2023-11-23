Kelli D. Molczyk Purchases 715 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Down 0.4 %

BKE stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth $60,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

