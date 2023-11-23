Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Stake Cut by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,894 shares during the period. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V comprises about 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI remained flat at $10.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

