Kevin Joseph Smith Sells 4,070 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,070 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $21,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CS Disco Stock Up 2.1 %

LAW opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 705.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAW. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CS Disco

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.