KeyCorp Comments on Symbotic Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 78,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,123,706.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,989 shares of company stock worth $8,239,504 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

