Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE KMB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.32. 1,427,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
