King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 280 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $390.06 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $393.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.97.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

