King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 618 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

