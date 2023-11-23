King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,789 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

