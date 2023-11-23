King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 3,713 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

POOL stock opened at $356.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.69 and a 200-day moving average of $350.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $295.95 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

