King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 5,044 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Primo Water worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $2,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primo Water by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,988 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Trading Up 1.2 %

PRMW opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

