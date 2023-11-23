King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

