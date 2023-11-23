King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after acquiring an additional 786,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 43.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,638,000 after acquiring an additional 735,855 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avient by 81.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after buying an additional 617,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Avient Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.