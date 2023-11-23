King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.65 Million Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,316 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after buying an additional 392,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

UTZ stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

