King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.36. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

