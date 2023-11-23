King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $276.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $287.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,072 shares of company stock valued at $103,391,369. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

