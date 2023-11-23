King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,345 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $45,382,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at $40,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €27.76 ($30.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €14.53 ($15.97) and a 52-week high of €36.30 ($39.89). The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STVN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.90).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

