King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,222 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,587,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MODG. Compass Point reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.