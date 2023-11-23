King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,138 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $73,863,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

EVRI stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $935.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

