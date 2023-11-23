King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 594 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of FirstService worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $155.69 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

