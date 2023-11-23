King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 57,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $345.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

