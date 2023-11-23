King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,589 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

